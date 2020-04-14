Cabinet approves lockdown extension till April 30

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday suggested ‘strict’ measures to curb smuggling and hoarding in a bid to ensure a stable supply of basic commodities during the coronavirus pandemic while endorsing 14-day extension in the lockdown imposed by the Centre and the provinces.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to extend lockdown till April 30 across Pakistan; however, it decided to open skills-related businesses after which tailors, electricians, mechanics, plumbers, and barbers will be allowed to work.

The government also decided to open all sectors related to construction and rules have been formulated in this regard.

The responsibility for various projects in the construction sector will be decided between the provinces and each province will develop strategies regarding the pending development and construction projects.

Air travel, public transport, public gatherings, wedding halls, cinemas and public places will remain close due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was briefed about the proposed legislation to provide facilitation to construction sector.

The special assistant said in order to control inflation in the country and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of items of daily use, an ordinance was being brought. She said the cabinet members recommended strict punishments to be included in the proposed legislation against hoarders and smugglers.

The cabinet appreciated the efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar and Ehsaas team in the disbursement of cash to needy and eligible persons under its emergency cash relief programme.

“Provinces are playing a crucial role in the implementation of this programme on merit and transparency,” Firdous said and added focal persons were being appointed for the smooth working of the programme.

She said the PM will share the decisions taken in the meeting of the National Coordination Committee and will also take the nation in confidence regarding future strategy after consultations with key stakeholders.