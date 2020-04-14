Aleem Khan gets food ministry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan returned to the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday, after a break of over a year following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which ran an investigation into his alleged offshore companies and assets.

In this regard, the Punjab government issued a notification handing over the food ministry to Khan, who will now render his services as a senior minister.

After the incendiary Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report on the sugar crisis, erstwhile Punjab food minister Samiullah Chaudhry had tendered his resignation, following which the post had fallen vacant.

In his resignation, Chaudhry said he resigned as he faced allegations that he could not bring reforms in the department, adding that he would not hold any government office until the clearance of accusations.

Elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in the July 25 polls last year, Aleem Khan was Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development before resigning from his position due to the NAB case.