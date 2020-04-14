Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi contracts coronavirus

Founder of the once-mighty Middle Eastern private equity firm Abraaj has tested positive for COVID-19, it emerged on Monday.

Naqvi has said that he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and that he is “on the road to recovery”.

“Today is my fourth day in the hospital and I am praying that they [hospital staff] will let me go home soon; my cough is definitely better, my oxygen saturation is heading in the right direction,” he said.

Naqvi said that he was still low on energy but understood that it was due to the fact that his body was taking up a lot of strength to recover from the virus. He praised the doctors and nurses at the hospital for taking care of him.

Referring to it as a “debilitating experience”, Naqvi urged people not to take the coronavirus lightly, saying that one should never let his/her guard down.

Naqvi, once one of the biggest names in finance in the Middle East, has been embroiled in legal trouble after a row with investors over usage of funds.

He was arrested from Heathrow airport last year by officers from the UK Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit on behalf of US authorities.