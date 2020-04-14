89 inmates in Punjab’s jails test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: At least 89 prisoners detained in multiple jails across Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a publication, the jail authorities, while confirming the development, announced that there are confirmed 59 cases in Lahore Camp Jail, 14 in Sialkot jails, 7 in Gujranwala while 9 inmates have tested positive for the pandemic in DG Khan jails.

Overall 527 tests were conducted in Lahore Camp Jail out of which 59 tested positive. The authorities further said that 1500 inmates have been shifted to different jails from Camp Jail site.

Punjab Health Department on Mar 24 had confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in Camp Jail.