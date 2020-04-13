Traders demand government to ease lockdown

PESHAWAR: Traders and businessmen in Peshawar on Monday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ease the lockdown imposed in the province after Tuesday.

They have warned if the government does not let them resume business activities, they will open the markets themselves in defiance of the government’s orders.

“We haven’t even gotten any aid or grants from the government during this time,” a trader said wishing not to be named. The businessmen have also formed an eight-member committee for talks with the authorities.

Meanwhile, KP Government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir assured that the government has prepared a package for small traders and will soon announce it.

“Pakistan has been under lockdown after the number of novel coronavirus cases increased in the country. The government has been taking steps to provide relief to the working class amid the lockdown,” he said.