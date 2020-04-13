Test samples of 17 suspected COVID-19 patients in Larkana sent to Karachi

LARKANA: As many as 17 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients, including three children, were sent to a private laboratory in Karachi from Larkana, the reports of which would come out on Tuesday.

The team which obtained the samples include Dr Hifaz Abro and Dr Sadam Kalhoro of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), and Dr Ayaz Memon and Dr Farman Abro of the Larkana District Health Office (DHO).

The samples include those of eight patients who were quarantined at SMBBMU Areeja Campus Centre as well as nine samples from a government official’s family as had had earlier tested positive along with his three children.

Sources further disclosed that samples of over 300 members of the Tableegi Jamaat will also be obtained on Tuesday. These men have been isolated in Madani Masjid since March 28 and belong to KP and Punjab.

Another source claimed that three time food supply arrangements are being by other members of the jamaat who are locals since the last 15 days as the district administration has forgotten them despite the availability of funds.

So far, 16 positive cases have been detected in Larkana, including that of a man who tested positive for a second time even after passing the 14 days mandatory quarantine period.

Three people have also been isolated at the Isolation Ward of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment as well.