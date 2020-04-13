SC orders to remove Zafar Mirza as PM’s aide on health

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the federal government to remove Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza from his post.

The order was given by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad, during the hearing of an ongoing case pertaining to the government’s response to the coronavirus.

On Friday, the top court had sent a notice to Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, Health Secretary Dr Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi and Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, questioning what it saw as inadequate health facilities to battle the epidemic. In its response the following day, the government informed the apex court of the measures it had taken to combat the virus.

However, during the hearing today, Chief Justice Gulzar declared that the government “had not done anything” at this point.

Questioning the credentials of Dr Mirza, the Supreme Court ordered his removal from the office.

“There is an army of ministers and advisors in place but there is no work being done,” he said, adding that “corrupt people” have been kept as advisors in the government.

GOVT MEASURES:

The federal government had informed the court on Saturday that special counters had been set up at all international airports and crossings points at the Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders have been equipped with medical facilities.

It further informed that an emergency has been declared in the border areas of Balochistan and additional staff has been deployed at the border crossing points.

“All the passengers crossing over into Pakistan are required to fill health declaration forms.

The court was further informed that 207 hospitals were identified across the country for isolation of suspected patients.

In Islamabad, quarantine centres had been established with 300 beds for positive patients. According to the response, isolation points have been established at multiple private and public properties across the capital.

The report further said that in order to identify the suspected patients, around 83 thermal scanners had been installed at 83 points across Pakistan.

The court was also provided with details about the number of healthcare officials including paramedics at the health facilities in Islamabad, including 875 doctors at the public sector hospitals and 905 in private hospitals.

The court was informed that 13,000 health facilities across the country were entrusted with the responsibility to collect surveillance data. Public awareness messages have been developed and regularly disseminated to all modes of media, the report stated.