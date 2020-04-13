Railways opens workshops despite two positive cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has re-opened its workshop and engine shed which were closed on April 8 to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19 whereas the Railways Labor Union expressed its displeasure at the decision as they fear being infected, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

According to the details, the PR administration of PR had announced the closure of the Mughalpura Railways Workshop after two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, these workshops have been reopened after five days and the labour staff is working again.

Railways Labor Union President Chaudhry Inayat Ali said that the decision has put thousands at the risk of contracting an infection.

“It is not a wise decision to reopen workshops during a pandemic. There is a lockdown everywhere and the same should apply in workshops. Almost 8,000 people work in the workshops where there is a lack of basic facilities,” he said.

On the other hand, a PR spokesperson informed this scribe that they had taken the decision after ensuring that everything would be okay.

“We have engaged limited staff, less than 50 per cent, for the repair of passenger coaches, manufacturing essential components for train operations and periodic maintenance of plant and machinery in Carriage Factory, Islamabad,” he said.

“We have also displayed two types of posters at factory workplaces as well as railway residential colonies regarding precautionary measures to be adopted to control the spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

Speaking about the facilities provided to the labourers, the spokesperson said, “We have taken preventive measures at such the discontinuation of biometric and token attendance system. We are screening the staff through digital laser thermometers. Liquid soap for washing hands, face masks and gloves have also been provided to staff,” he said.