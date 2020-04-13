PPE for nurses

Nurses outside Hospital Monday demanded better protection against the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the city’s healthcare system.

They say that when the crisis began, they were told that masks had to be worn for an entire shift, instead of discarding them after each patient. But now they have to wear the same mask for five shifts, roughly 60 hours. “If we are not provided with sufficient PPE, we’re going to be spreading this disease to our loved ones, to other patients and it’s going to be a vicious cycle and you’re never going to be able to control it,” said by Nurses.

Monis Salman

Karachi