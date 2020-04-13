PM reviews national strategy against coronavirus pandemic

–Imran appreciates Sindh CM’s decision to extend lockdown in line with Centre’s announcement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the coronavirus outbreak in the country, wherein he reviewed progress in controlling the spread of the virus and discussed the strategy to minimise its impact.

The meeting reviewed different reports submitted by sub-committee and concerned departments about the arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis stranded abroad, management of quarantine centers at Taftan Border and status of Afghan nationals in the country.

The premier asked the provincial officers to submit their recommendations tomorrow so a formal decision could be announced.

The meeting decided that the construction sector would resume work from April 14 under the first phase of measures taken for economic restoration amid the pandemic.

Participating through video-link, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called for imposing a ban on export of food items such as wheat, rice and pulses under food security plan.

“Wheat being harvested these days might be surplus but local requirement of the current year and of the next crop year must be addressed before taking any decision,” he said, adding that what would happen in the next crop year could not be guessed now, therefore, it is essential to start emergency preparations.

He said that the shortage of food-related items could not be ruled out if exports were allowed. “In such situation import would be costlier than the benefits of export,” he said, adding that “we have to rely on our own resources at this critical time and have to ensure or food security”.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the chief minister said that the positive cases were on the rise in Sindh. “A patient of virus died within six hours on Monday which is quite dangerous,” he said.

He also said that keeping in view the critical situation, he wanted another lockdown of 14 days. The prime minister appreciated Sindh CM’s decision to extend lockdown in line with the Centre’s announcement.

The Sindh CM also said that the provincial government was meeting the expenditures of the coronavirus tests from its resources. “We are conducting more than 90 per cent tests and the about 10 per cent are being conducted by private sector but we are subsidising them,” he added.

Later, briefing the media about the events of the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the decisions of the committee had been deferred for a day on the request of Sindh CM, who had sought some time before making any decision regarding opening of essential industries.

She said the prime minister was making all out efforts to promote national narrative in war against coronavirus.

She also said that the prime minister had advised the provincial governments to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the return of Pakistanis abroad and give their viewpoint in tomorrow’s meeting so that the concerned departments could form a roadmap for their return.

The SAPM said that the prime minister had asked the Sindh CM to explain what impact would the extension of lockdown in Sindh leave over the labour class.

Commenting on the press conference of Sindh CM, she said that instead of issuing media statements, it was time to serve the masses.

She said that if Sindh was facing some problems, the federal government should be informed about them.

She asked the Sindh government not to give an impression that the federal government was not listening to its proposals and suggestions, as mere allegations make the matters worse instead of their resolution.

The special assistant said that it was not time for political point scoring, rather everyone should work in tandem to synergise the efforts against the killer disease.

Dr Firdous said the government, under the leadership of PM Imran, was striving to save the poor segments of the society from starvation. She said that the provinces should open those industries which did not pose any threat of the spread of coronavirus.

She further said the federal government was providing relief to poor people of Sindh under emergency cash programme and it was responsibility of the provincial government to make the counters safe.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE:

Separately, PM Imran also chaired a meeting in the federal capital to review implementation of economic stimulus package announced by government to support economy and economic activities in the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The premier said that provision of relief to weaker segments of society, especially labourers and daily wagers and common people, is the top priority of the government.

The meeting was briefed that government has announced a stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion to support various sectors in view of evolving situation due to coronavirus.

It was said that Rs25 billion have immediately been released to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for prevention of coronavirus, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients, whereas Rs50 billion have been earmarked for procurement of medical equipment and provision of facilities to medical staff.

It was informed that Rs15 billion were allocated for rebate in taxes on food items and goods relating to health sector and out of this Rs10 billion have been spent so far.

The meeting was briefed that Rs200 billion were allocated to provide relief to daily wagers, while Rs150 billion were reserved for weaker segments and shelter homes and this amount has been released. Rs6 billion have been provided to expand the network of shelter homes, the meeting was further told.

It was also informed that Rs70 billion have been kept for providing relief to the common people in petrol and diesel. The meeting was told that Rs50 billion were reserved for provision of essential items to the people on subsided rates from Utility Stores. The government is providing Rs100 billion as relief in electricity and gas bills and Rs100 billion have been allocated to provide relief to exporters, the meeting was told.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) managing director gave a detailed briefing about stock position at the stores, increase in sale, and preparation regarding the holy month of Ramzan.