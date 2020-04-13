PM Imran turns to expats for donations to Covid-19 relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed to overseas Pakistanis to “donate generously” to the government’s coronavirus relief fund.

In a video message, he said the entire world is struggling against the pandemic which has led to lockdowns.

“The lockdown has adversely affected the world economy, including Pakistan, resulting in growing poverty across the globe,” he said.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI urges the overseas Pakistanis to help their brethren in need. Donate generously and help the government win this war against Corona.

— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 13, 2020

He added that in the wake of growing economic difficulties, the country needed more money in the relief fund and urged the overseas Pakistanis to come forward in this regard.

The prime minister, giving an example of the United States, said the US has a population of 300 million people and has allocated $2.2 trillion, while Germany and France, having a population of less than Pakistan, earmarked $1 trillion each to provide relief to their people.

“Pakistan can only manage $8 billion for the relief fund and in such a situation, we want overseas Pakistanis to donate generously,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran also expressed confidence that with the help and cooperation of Pakistani youth, the volunteer force and overseas Pakistanis, the country will succeed against coronavirus.

Former British cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also called on the overseas Pakistanis to donate to the fund.

PM @ImranKhanPTI leading from the front…help him out by donating towards PM's Covid Relief Fund at https://t.co/l1uq3F0FBi I know how generous OVERSEAS Pakistanis can be, help your country when it's most needed. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2020

Separately, in a series of tweets from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it was announced that overseas Pakistanis can easily donate to the coronavirus relief fund by logging in here.

According to the tweets, at least $35 are required to support one family at a time. The option to repeatedly send $35 or more each month also exists.

No government can fight this Pandemic alone. We need to work together as one nation. Please step up & help your fellow citizens in this hour of need — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 13, 2020

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Twitter account has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will start contacting overseas Pakistanis for funds to fight against the coronavirus today.