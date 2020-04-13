Our doctors are soldiers

The role of doctors in COVID 19 is truly remarkable. Doctors prove their profession as Nobel by saving the lives of thousands of people as scientists are still discovering antivirals for this pandemic which is claiming lives across the globe. Doctors led COVID 19 battle with patience and hope for the recovery of patients and helping people to stay safe with selflessness. Thousands of medical professionals are at the forefront of Pakistan’s battle against a formidable coronavirus outbreak, which has left millions under lockdown in the South Asian nuclear state of over 200 million people. Apart from the risk of contracting the virus from patients, the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are also constantly dealing with a growing sense of anxiety and the exhaustion of their unending shifts. Every doctor, nurse, paramedic, and even the security guards, are risking their lives to save others. Some of the doctors even lost their lives in struggling against the battle of COVID-19.

We are full of praise for the nursing staff, especially the women who make up around 70% of the total strength, for being at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. They have done a tremendous job. They have been away from their homes and families to serve the nation, these women are truly are pride and the nation salutes them for their services.

Across the globe and around the clock, frontline healthcare staff are trying to save lives in over-stressed hospitals, putting their own lives at risk dealing with infected patients. The gratitude and respect from the public is immeasurable. Nation salutes the work of doctors and paramedic staff and pay tribute to their selflessness and commitment and appreciates their work for mankind in this hard time. We all should support our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff for struggling hard with this pandemic. And homage to all that doctors and nurses who lost their lives while saving lives of people.

Asifa A Rasool & Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal