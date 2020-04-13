Online portal launched to welcome expats charitable donations during pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has launched an online website which enabling Pakistani expats to donate up to USD10,000 to the Prime Minister’s (PM) Corona Relief Fund.

The online portal will also help overseas Pakistanis to provide ration to families affected due to the partial lock-downs enforced in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Now, Pakistani expatriates can take responsibility of the most vulnerable families whose lives are devastated by the partial lockdowns,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said while launching the website here at his office on Monday.

He said the website would work as a conduit for the donations of overseas Pakistanis towards the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. It would also help ex-pats to directly take responsibility for a family’s ration for a certain period of time, he added.

The special assistant said the overseas Pakistanis could donate up to USD 10,000 on the website -covid.ophrd.gov.pk- to support the government’s relief effort against the coronavirus.

“We have designed different types of buckets on the website through which an expat can support multiple families who cannot make their ends meet in such trying times,” he said.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that his ministry would launch a ration distribution drive to deliver cooked meal and food at the doorsteps of most affected people.

“It Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to take care of the poor and needy so we, being his cabinet members, will lead from the front for such a humanitarian cause,” he said.

He said the government had also taken a landmark initiative of Ehsaas Emergency Cash under which daily wagers and destitute were being reached out across the country to offer them Rs 12,000 financial support in such harsh times.

“Donation to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund from overseas is now just a click away,” said a senior officer at the OP&HRD ministry while sharing more details about the website.

He said that donate can easily be made through various channels like Paypal.

The officer also said that an awareness campaign on social media was underway to sensitise the affluent Pakistani Diaspora about the portal.

“Short video messages of celebrities and political leaders have also had been released on the ministry’s official social media pages,” he said.