Minor killed, 4 injured in Indian shelling across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A two-year-old boy was killed and four others received injuries as a result of the indiscriminate firing in the last 24 hours by the Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries at Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said: “Indian Army troops in total disregard to [the] ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, deliberately targeting [the] civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.”

…Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire. Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two years old minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, embraced shahadat… (2/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 13, 2020

This is the third consecutive day that Indian troops have violated the ceasefire agreement. The two-year-old’s demise comes a day after a four-year-old boy lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Indian shelling from across LoC.

Today, according to the chief military spokesperson, Pakistan Army responded and “targeted those Indian posts which had initiated fire”.

The two-year-old who passed away belonged to the Dhunial sector, while four people, including a woman and a 72-year-old senior citizen, from Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries.

The military media wing further said that the injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Yesterday, while taking to Twitter, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider wrote: “Unprovoked, indiscriminate and unrelenting ceasefire violations by [the] Indian Army were not only causing civilian casualties and damages but also disturbing our efforts to contain Covid-19 in areas along the restive ceasefire line [LoC].”

“Will the [UN Secretary General] Antonio Guterres take serious note of this beastliness,” he questioned.