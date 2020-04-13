Lahore Police booked 1,799 over violations of Section 144

LAHORE: Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed said on Monday that 1,799 cases had been registered against those involved in the violation of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus.

According to official sources, the operations wing of Lahore police had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to restrict social movement.

More than 145,534 citizens have been checked at these pickets as now. Over 4,032 citizens were released after the submission of surety bonds.

According to APP, As many as 125,359 vehicles including 715,56 motorcycles, 245,39 cars, 190,94 rickshaws, 3,420 taxis and 6,750 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warnings over unnecessary movement.

The police have impounded 5,102 cars & motorcycles in different police stations of the city on the violation of Section 144.