IHC dismisses petition against establishment of ‘Tiger Force’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down a petition challenging the establishment of ‘Tiger Force’ for relief operations across the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing the case moved by the local body representatives, directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum and declared the plea as non-maintainable.

During the course of the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the federal government was taking measures to address the menace of coronavirus. He said that court was avoiding from interfering the affairs of executive, adding that pandemic COVID-10 was not only limited to Pakistan rather the whole world was facing it.

The chief justice remarked that this court had repeatedly given observations that there was high time to develop trust in the state and demonstrate the national unity to tackle this issue.

“Federal and provincial governments were taking emergency steps to save the lives of citizens,” he said.

The court noted that the petitioner had produced no solid record with his case and subsequently turned down the plea.