JACOBABAD: A father of four children committed suicide over unemployment caused by lockdown within limits of Saddar police station near Jacobabad on Monday.

According to the details, Abdul Gaffar Lashari, after being dejected over non-provision of livelihood due to continuous lockdown, committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun in village Suhno Khan Lashari.

The body was shifted to the civil hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his heirs.