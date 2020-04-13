Employment vs. Entrepreneurship

Recently, the world is observing a surge increase in unemployment worldwide but people are still demanding and are sick to the old trend of employment most Jobs required formal repetition of tasks with specific rules and regulations which doesn’t require any deviation from discourse of action. Due to which a lot of creativity, passion and endeavors all went in vain while walking this bumpy road.

Our society is unfortunately unaware about the importance of entrepreneurship .It’s the only sustainable road of self-development and self-reliability ahead. We must encourage and develop the habit of being patient with a raw dream so that we can achieve what we desire for instead of opting for becoming a mere money machine without will and creativity. It’s time to quit the usual delay, denial and delusion mode. Lastly, our families are also not open to the innovative ideas that presents another jeopardy for the youth walking up this cliff so it’s time for polishing and integrating the skills of adaptability, formlessness, independency to achieve greater success while bearing in mind all possible canes of worms. Be determined to not give up and you will create something the world will not be able to ignore or walkover easily. Self-worth is another name of entrepreneurship.

Zarish Sajid

Islamabad