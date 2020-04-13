Decision on lockdown tomorrow, says govt

–Coronavirus cases near 5,500 as minister emphasises need for testing, tracing and then quarantining

ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus cases neared 5,500, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said that the government would decide about lockdown and other preventive measures on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases continued to surge throughout the day as the provinces reported more cases. As of Monday, 8 pm, there were 5,493 total cases, with 4,305 active cases and 1,095 recoveries. The death toll stood at 93. Punjab’s tally stood at 2,672, Sindh 1,452, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 744, Balochistan 228, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 131, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 224 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 40.

Addressing a press conference with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the planning minister said that testing, tracing and then quarantining people who test positive for the novel coronavirus will help in containing the pandemic.

“If we have a system that directs us to that person who contracts the virus. If we can get to the persons that he has been in contact with and where he lives. After that, if we can tell these people to stay in a safe place in their homes, then we can achieve the same objective with a lot less damage,” he said.

Umar said that a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held on Tuesday in which chief ministers of all provinces will take part. “The NCC meeting will decide on what measures to take across the country after April 15,” he said, adding that all decisions will be taken after consultations.

The federal minister thanked the masses for cooperating with the government and ensuring that the partial lockdown across the country was effective. He urged businessmen to act responsibly as they were responsible for the safety of their employees.

Dr Mirza told the media that the local transmission of the virus has increased to 52 per cent.

He said that Pakistan can conduct 3,000 coronavirus tests on a daily basis. “We have set a target of testing 20,000-25,000 people for the coronavirus by the month’s end,” he added.

He also said that currently, Pakistan has the capability to test 600,000 people for the virus. By April 15, the country can test 1 million people, he added.

The SAPM said that Pakistan has built 24 laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests and the total number of active labs in the country has increased to 34.

He further said that Pakistan will soon start making N-95 masks for protection against the coronavirus.