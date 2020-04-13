Clinical trials for Covid-19 treatment begins in country, says Dr Atta

ISLAMABAD: Head of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman on Monday announced that a large-scale clinical trial has been launched to assess potential treatments for Covid-19 patients.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed drug manufacturers to fast-track the refining of raw materials used to make chloroquine, a drug that health experts believe is partially effective in treating virus patients.

He said that the combination of Chloroquine Phosphate or Hydroxychloroquine medicines would have good results for treating coronavirus patients, adding that these medicines prescription by doctors would start in next 15 days.

Dr Atta said after the French government’s attempt to conduct a human trial, Pakistan had also started clinical trials which proved that these medicines can battle the virus.

He remembered according to a recent study, the combination of hydroxychloroquine and a commonly used antibiotic could be effective in treating COVID-19.

In the coming days after these trials, we may face some shortages of these medications in the market but the government is taking serious steps for its availability in the country, he assured.

The task force was taking war footing steps to introduce its vaccine and treatment in the country, he added.

The government is working in close coordination with the international community to improve the country’s research infrastructure, Dr Atta added.

Some researchers have said chloroquine appears effective as a treatment, though scientists have agreed that more trials are needed to determine if the drug is really effective and safe, he said.

In France, it will only be available under strict hospital supervision and patients are warned that it should not be taken under any other conditions, Dr Atta mentioned.

Dr. Akram, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor, would also lead the clinical trials for the vaccine.

Scientists and virologists around the world including Pakistani scientists have been trying really hard to develop a vaccine or cure, he added.

He said the government has formed a committee namely “Scientific Task Force on COVID-19” to coordinate research on coronavirus in the country.