Borders with Iran, Afghanistan to remain closed for another two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan extended closure of its border with Iran and Afghanistan for another two weeks in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Monday.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan and Iran will remain closed until April 26, the notification read. The Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan too will remain closed until April 24.

Pakistan first closed its eastern and western borders with Iran, Afghanistan and India on March 15.

The country is on a lockdown for the past couple of weeks and a decision whether to ease or extend it would be made in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee Tuesday.

The virus has so far killed 93 people, while the number of known cases in the country has exceeded 5,000.