35 Sindh schools issued notices for not reducing fees

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday sent notices to 35 schools across the province for charging monthly fees without the required 20 per cent concession while also denying their employees’ monthly salaries.

According to the details, twenty-seven of these schools were issued show cause notices while Education Minister Saeed Ghani has summoned a reply from the law breaking schools within seven days.

If a response is not submitted within the given period, their registration will be suspended.

The provincial government has repeatedly instructed all educational institutions to slash their tuition fees by 20 per cent for April and May, ensuring that salaries are paid to all employees and not dire anyone.

These instructions were given to provide the public relief during the coronavirus lockdown.