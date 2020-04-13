2 army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army pilots embraced martyrdom on Monday after a military aircraft, which was on a routine mission, crashed near Gujrat.

The cause of the accident remains unknown as yet.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as Major Umer, an instructor pilot, and Lieutenant Faizan, a student pilot.

Earlier on March 23, an F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the Pakistan Day Parade.

Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred in the crash.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid tribute to the martyr and said: “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for the defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.”

This is a developing story.