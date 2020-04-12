Sindh CM briefs Zardari about coronavirus situation

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had a telephonic contact.

Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed the former President about the situation regarding COVID-19.

Asif Zardari appreciated the performance of the Sindh government in combating COVID-19. President Zardari said that the measures taken by the Sindh government are being praised by the entire world for its decisions and efforts to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the biggest priority for PPP is to protect the lives of the people.

Zardari also said that the Sindh government has done very well by increasing its capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests. He said that providing relief to the people during these trying times should also be a priority of Sindh government.