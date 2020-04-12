Sindh arrests over 3000 for violating lockdown

KARACHI: The authorities in Sindh have apprehended over 3,000 people for violating the provincial lockdown which was put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a report emerged on Sunday.

According to the publication, out of those arrested, some 1,169 were booked under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police on Sunday sealed various parts in 11 union councils in the metropolis to contain further spread of the coronavirus.

As per details, the road leading to Pehalwan Goth from Johar Chowrangi has been sealed completely.

The development came a day after Karachi East Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali issued directives for sealing aforesaid union councils including UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent a widespread outbreak of novel coronavirus,” according to a notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy commissioner said these UCs were sealed after the confirmation of more than 150 cases there. He said tests of people residing in these localities will be conducted.