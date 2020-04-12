Shehbaz demands relief package for collapsing media sector

–Shehbaz directs PML-N leaders and lawmakers to accelerate relief efforts for vulnerable segments of the society

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly (NA) Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday demanded that the media houses should be given interest-free loans so that they can pay the salaries of their employees amid coronavirus economic fallout.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should acknowledge the media industry as a legitimate sector worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak and its economic repercussions. “The SBP must give special scheme for this sector like it did for others,” he said, adding that the sector is playing a pivotal role in spreading awareness related to the pandemic.

The PML-N president pointed out that media organisations are already reeling from the curbs put in place by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and are on the brink of bankruptcy. He stressed that the government must pay all outstanding dues of all media organisations because the fourth pillar of the state is on the verge of collapse.

“The industry is in desperate need for government support. Thousands of media workers are being laid off who were the sole breadwinners of their families, which is why the government needs to announce a relief package for the media industry with immediate effect,” he stressed.

The NA opposition leader said that media houses are shutting due to financial turmoil. Like all other sectors under this government, the media too has been in the worst crisis for the past 18 months, he added.

PML-N DIRECTED TO ACCELERATE RELIEF EFFORTS:

Separately, in a meeting with Lahore’s lawmakers and former mayors at the party’s Model Town Secretariat, Shehbaz directed party members and leaders to engage in philanthropic activities themselves and to urge the affluent around them to join in to help the sections of the society worst hit by the economic fallout.

He said that there could be no bigger offering to God than to help God’s people in the time of desperate need in the holy month of Ramzan.

He deliberated and discussed the overall situation in the country, particularly the provision of aid to the people of Punjab, with the party office holders. He said that the people of Pakistan have been left at the mercy of their rapidly deteriorating circumstances and the opposition is fulfilling the responsibilities meant to for the government. The Punjab government has completely failed to fulfil its role in every way on every front, he added.

Shehbaz expressed alarm over the rapidly increasing number of doctors and medical staff being infected with the deadly coronavirus. “This exposes the government’s lies that they have provided medics with the protective gear,” he added.

He told the meeting that on the directions of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, protective gear is being distributed by PML-N to doctors across the country. He urged them to contribute in this essential and crucial service to the frontline soldiers in the war against COVID-19.

He also directed party office bearers to keep distributing food and essential items to the people in their respective areas without any pomp and show. “The reason for this meeting is to ask you to dedicate the entirety of your time and efforts to public welfare,” he added.

He appreciated the service already being done by the party office bearers and legislators and urged them to boost their efforts. He renewed his criticism of the method of distribution of financial aid among people which could lead to further spread of the virus because of large public gatherings.