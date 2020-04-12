President Alvi calls on people to adopt safety measures to contain coronavirus

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday appealed the people to observe precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a function in Gilgit-Baltistan, President Alvi said lockdown is yielding positive results in the battle against the pandemic.

During the tour, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided 15,000 testing kits and other protective equipment to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president assured that additional protective equipment will be provided to the region if the need arises. He said joint efforts are needed to cope with the epidemic.

President Alvi is currently in the mountainous region on a day-long official visit. Upon arrival, he was received by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Force Commander Northern Area Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan and Chief Secretary Muhammad Khurram Aga among others.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Agha briefed the president about the spread of the virus in the region and measures adopted by the government to the spread.