PM Imran extends Easter greetings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the Christian community and urged them to celebrate the festival at home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
“Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols,” he said via Twitter.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020
Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated with traditional and religious zeal by Christians every year around the world. It is usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon marks the culmination of the 40 day period of fasting called Lent.
The festival is also called “the Resurrection” as Christianity observes that Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion. It is also considered as a rebirth of Christ.
It is the second biggest festival of the Christian community in a year which is celebrated with colorful traditional festivity.
In consideration of the ban imposed on congregational gatherings amid the growing threat of COVID-19, several places of worship in the country have decided to not hold congregational prayers to help control the spread of the disease.