Pakistan starts testing domestically manufactured ventilators

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on Sunday allowed to begin the testing of domestically produced ventilators.

According to a document issued by the council, a special team has been formed by the Ministry of National Health Services to evaluate the testing procedure.

Pakistan currently possesses a limited number of ventilators and has been importing them amid the coronavirus epidemic. These locally manufactured ventilators are expected to bring relief for the government and the health sector as they will be cheaper than the imported ones.

According to the council, the testing procedures of these machines will be evaluated every six months if required.

“The whole process is being fast-tracked to meet the emergency requirement of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document added.

Once ready, these ventilators will be installed in hospitals across the country.