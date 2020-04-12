‘Pakistan at it again’ – Arnab Goswami unveils Islamabad-based hacking network terrorising Spain

MUMBAI – A Pakistani hacking network has been found directly involved in a high-profile heist as big as robbing the Bank of Spain. The major reveal was announced by Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami in his show The Debate on Thursday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have exclusive images and footage of Pakistani terrorists robbing the Bank of Spain. Pakistan is at it again! India must know! Spain must know! The world must know!” Goswami shouted while wielding large images towards the camera, depicting a robbery reportedly taking place in Madrid, carried out by a group wearing read suits and identical masks depicting the face of Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

“Ladies and gentlemen, look at this. These are images obtained exclusively by Republic TV, unveiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan. Look at this one, it clearly says Islamabad,” he added, zooming in on an image allegedly showing a hacking network based in Islamabad.

“The world must act. India must act. Spain must act. We must all act to stop Pakistan. Because next, dear viewers, it could be the State Bank of India!” Goswami shouted, pointing his forefinger towards the camera.