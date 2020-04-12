Over 300 arrested in Sindh for violating lockdown

KARACHI: The authorities in Sindh have apprehended over 300 people for violating the section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) – which was put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – and for hoarding masks, sanitisers, gloves and other personal protective equipment, said officials on Sunday.
According to the officials, out of those arrested, some 114 have been booked under relevant laws.
Meanwhile, Karachi Police on Sunday sealed various parts in 11 union councils in the metropolis to contain further spread of the coronavirus.
As per details, the road leading to Pehalwan Goth from Johar Chowrangi has been sealed completely.
The development came a day after Karachi East Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali issued directives for sealing aforesaid union councils including UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.
These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent a widespread outbreak of novel coronavirus,” according to a notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.
Speaking to reporters, the deputy commissioner said these UCs were sealed after the confirmation of more than 150 cases there. He said tests of people residing in these localities will be conducted.
It is a bitter fact that the controversial slogan MERA JISM MERI MARZI has created many problems regarding the lockdown. For example, when people are asked to stay at home, they consider that order as a violation of their privacy, and say loudly MERA JISM MERI MARZI. Marvi Sarmad should be asked to appear on tv channels and to request people not to seek an excuse for violating the lockdown by raising that controversial slogan MERA JISM MERI MARZI.
I want to request PM Imran Khan Sahib to rein Zulfi Bukhari from allowing Pilgrims from Iran through Taftan border, without bringing that into the notice of the authorities. Zulfi Bukhari is tarnishing the image of PTI as Jahangir Tarin and Khusro Bakhtiar did. He should be removed from his post of Adviser, immediately.
Can someone confirm the news that Mirza Masroor Ahmad (Khilifa of Qadianis) and Altaf Hussain of MQM, have been tested positive for the COVID-19 ? Both of them are resiiding in the UK.