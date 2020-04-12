Opposition’s political stunts hurting national solidarity during pandemic: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that the opposition was hurting national solidarity in the war against coronavirus by resorting to political stunts, adding that it was not the right way to approach a serious issue.

He was talking to media here on the occasion of dispatching ration packages by Sarwar Foundation’s Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar for 10,000 poor families of Toba Tek Singh on Sunday. MNA Riaz Fatiyana, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq, PTI central member Haji Muhammad Ramzan, Punjab government’s spokesman Raja Asad, MPA Saeed Ahmed Saadi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab governor said that around 300,000 families were being provided ration through Punjab Development Network and those lost their wages/jobs due to corona crisis would not be left alone at any cost. “We are standing with the poor strata. Welfare organizations are playing their active role in this time of trial,” he maintained Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that war against corona was not the war of an individual or party but of 22 million Pakistanis, therefore opposition parties should shun the policy of doing politics over corona crisis rather show unity and solidarity in this regard. “In Sha Allah, together we all have to succeed in fighting out corona pandemic,” he expressed the optimism.

“This is not politics time but the time to forge unity in the country,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the federal government had given biggest relief package in country’s history, while all the deserving families were being provided relief goods and financial support transparently and without any political discrimination through Ehsas Programme.

“Inshallah, no poor family will be deprived of this relief and fiscal assistance,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that there was no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic had put even prosperous and developed countries, including America in a fix which is why it was necessary for people to stay indoors instead of taking to the streets without any purpose so as to prevent infections.

“We are providing ration to 10,000 families whose wages affected in the prevailing situation in the first phase and more ration will be provided in the coming days,” she said.

In addition, public hospitals were also being provided with masks and other equipment.

There is no dearth of philanthropists in Pakistan and when put in joint efforts, no poor family will face starvation.”