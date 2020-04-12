National unity, utilising all resources vital to defeat coronavirus: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has emphasized on forging unity and utilizing all available resources to defeat the coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent statement, Awan said that following the 18th amendment, health has become a provincial subject, noting the PPP is in power in Sindh for over a decade now.

In a series of tweets, Firdous said politics over coronavirus should be avoided as there is a need for joint efforts.

Regarding Bilawal’s statement, the SAPM said such kind of approach can be disastrous to the environment of the national solidarity amid pandemic.

Firdous said it is an open secret that all decisions in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) are taken with mutual consultation and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is a member of the committee.