Mafias have run Balochistan for 70 years, says CM who is son of CM who was son of CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said that mafias have been running Balochistan since 70 years.

“It is just the same people coming into power,” said Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani, the current and 16th Chief Minister of the province, whose father Jam Muhammad Yousaf, was the 10th Chief Minister of the province. “What hope do the sons of the soil have when it’s the same, well-entrenched faces who keep coming back into power again and again?”

“Whither democracy? Whither meritocracy,” the CM, who is the 13th Jam of Lasbela, asked.

“Yes, there might have been small exceptions along the way, but that is the larger story,” said the grandson of the second chief minister of Balochistan after it became a province in 1971.

“Now, in what is finally the people’s government, one that is professional and motivated,” said the marketing degree holder from Greenwich University, Karachi.