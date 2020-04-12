Kasuri family and trust pledge Rs60 million to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Kasuri family and the Mahmud Ali Kasuri (MAK) Welfare Trust have pledged a combined Rs60 million towards the COVID-19 crisis engulfing the country.

Of this, both have contributed Rs20 million each to alleviate the hardship faced by deserving individuals through a Rs40 million fund, while a further Rs20 million is being contributed to the Prime Minister’s (PM) COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Rs40 million fund will be used to procure and distribute essential food items as ration packs’ to deserving individuals, mainly daily-wage workers. These ration packs include necessary food supplies to help sustain a family of 5 for approximately one month.

The activity will be carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Kasur from 13 April.

MAK Welfare Trust Chairman of Mian Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and MAK Co-Chairman Nassir Kasuri said, “Since 1994, the Trust has been discreetly engaged in various welfare and education projects for the underserved without seeking publicity. We are now launching the campaign Har Qadam Pakistan Kay Saath to support daily-wage workers during these testing times. We also hope that our contribution to the Prime Minister’s Fund will make a small difference to the government’s effort towards combatting this pandemic.”

The Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust is privileged to have partnered with the highly regarded Akhuwat organisation and will be using their extensive grassroots level networks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to ensure that ration is distributed to only the most deserving families, whereas the MAK Trust will independently manage screening and distribution in Kasur. Prior to distribution, supplies will be stored at designated campuses of Beaconhouse and Concordia Colleges.

Nasreen Kasuri, Patron of the MAK Welfare Trust and Founder of Beaconhouse, speaking about the initiative, said, “While the initial drive is privately funded, many of our employees and students have also expressed a desire to play a role but cannot manage the procurement and distribution of ration on their own. In the next stage, therefore, we hope to create a pathway for the Beaconhouse community and others to contribute to this initiative on a voluntary basis”.