Indian shelling along LoC injures 2 civilians

RAWALPINDI: At least two civilians were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India at Jammu and Kashmir, and the Working Boundary near the Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors

In a tweet on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along LoC and working boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors deliberately targeting [the] civilian population.”

“Due to the firing, [a] 35-year-old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured in Shakargarh sector along Working Boundary [while] 57-year-old citizen resident of village Nangal sustained serious injuries,” it added in the subsequent tweet.

According to the statement, both of the victims have been evacuated and are being provided with medical treatment.

Yesterday, at least six persons were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC.

According to ISPR, Indian troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on civilian areas including Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors.

“Due to [the] Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a [15-year-old] girl sustained serious injuries,” ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had announced, adding: “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.”