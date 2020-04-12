F**k it, BRT is complete: KP Govt

The long-delayed and controversial Peshawar Metrobus project was given the ‘F**k it, it’s complete’ status by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

“Yes, it’s done, yes, it’s complete,” said KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra. “It can’t be used because of Corona fears but it’s complete, we did it.”

“Yes,” he added.

“You want proof? What do you mean? Can’t you see it,” he asked reporters, pointing to footage during a Zoom press conference. “It’s there, it’s all there. The roads are there, the the elevations are there, the busses are there.”

“What? Poor planning? Turns too narrow for busses? How do you know,” he said. “Have you even been on the bus?”

“No, we can’t go on an inaugural ride,” he said. “There’s a pandemic around; haven’t you been following the news?”