Digital Pakistan now with internet connectivity fast enough to execute heists in Europe: Tania Aidrus

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has enhanced internet connectivity to a point where citizens can now rob banks in Europe online without any buffering, said the head of PM’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative Tania Aidrus on Thursday.

The enhanced internet speed is developed to assist Pakistanis in offering services to international clients, with recent events unveiling that the local citizens have successfully freelanced as surgeons and hackers in high profile tasks in Western Europe.

The announcement confirming Pakistan’s enhanced Internet connectivity was made by Tania Aidrus on Twitter.

“Our team wanted to build an effective way to get information out of Pakistan. We’ve enhanced the internet speeds to address common concerns of Pakistanis offering freelance services overseas,” she tweeted.

Aidrus maintained that while previous internet speeds sufficed in the relatively easier online jobs, the new speeds can help citizens perform pretty much any task.

“You can find the highest speed internet near you and even do a quick test to assess if you can participate in any high-risk, high-stress, and high-tension tasks without buffering. Digital Pakistan now with internet connectivity fast enough to execute heists in Europe,” she added.