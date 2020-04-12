Corona-hit markets stabilize after Asad Umar reminds economy he used to have Rs 7.5 million salary 

Markets revived, the rupee gained value, and indicators were looking up last night after Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, firmly reminded the Covid-19 hit economy that he used to make Rs 7.5 million a month as CEO of Engro.

“Last night, on the instruction of the Prime Minister, I had a serious conversation with the economy about its action and plans for the future, and I am pleased to announce that I believe I have made great progress” Asad Umar told a press conference.

According to detail, the former Finance Minister reminded the economy that he used to have a salary in the millions when he worked in the corporate sector, and that it better listen to him.

“I went to the economy and said, economy, what is this behaviour” he told the presser. “But the economy was feeling stubborn, it kept saying I should pick it up if it bothers me.”

“But I had enough when it told me to get off its back because I don’t tell it what to do” the planning minister went all to tell enthralled reporters. “That’s when I reminded the economy about who I was, and just how much money I used to make before joining the economy.”

According to sources privy to the conversation, the federal minister also told the economy that he didn’t care about what corona was doing to it, and that it would pick itself up again because he could tell it what to do because he used to make Rs 75 lacs.