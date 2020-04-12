Bored PM playing ‘@ + click first name’ game on Facebook for cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to introduce institutional reforms in an effort to avert his boredom amidst Covid-19 lockdown. The announcement comes a day after the PM changed the portfolios of key federal ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle.

According to sources, the two are interlinked with the Prime Minister passing his time playing the ‘put @ + click the first name’ game on Facebook. The cabinet positions are handed out depending on whose name comes first in the predetermined text.

Screenshots available exclusively with The Dependent reveal that the PM has been engaging in two such games on Facebook, with the texts as follows.

First screenshot:

‘DONT CHEAT!!!! Make sure you follow the directions at the bottom. You don’t pick the names, Facebook does.

I’m in a mental hospital…

My roommate: Murad Saeed

Licks the glass: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Helps you escape: Ghulam Sarwar

My Psychiatrist: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Asleep in the corner: Shireen Mazari

Shouts at everyone: Faisal Wawda

Padded room occupant: Sheikh Rasheed

Kicks the nurses: Fawad Chaudhry

Calls for a unicorn: Asad Umer

Sneaks in the alcohol: Ali Amin Gandapur

You have to do this using Smartphone

1. Copy-paste and delete the names…

2. After each statement, type @ + click the first name…

Some safe distancing fun!’

Second screenshot:

‘When quarantine is over, the 1st house I’m going to visit for breakfast is Khusro Bakhtiar, then I’m going for dinner at Hammad Azhar’s, from there I’m going for a drink with Abdul Razak Dawood, finally going to have a party with everyone at Fakhar Imam’s house…

Try it! Your turn!

Paste, delete names and put “@” + click the first name that appears.’

Investigations are still ongoing to obtain all screenshots that give us a clearer picture of how the PM reached the final decision on cabinet reshuffle. The shakeup comes after Federal Investigation Agency presented reports on inquiries into the countrywide sugar and wheat crises in the country.