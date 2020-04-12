ANP 2048 General Secretary born

Zmarak Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary for the Awami National Party from year 2048 onwards, was born in Charsadda today.

The healthy baby will be second only to the party president, his father, after which he will become president himself.

“We welcome the birth of our eventual General Secretary,” said Saleem Khattak, Information Secretary of the parry’s youth wing, currently a PhD candidate in chemical engineering at UET, Peshawar, with seven years experience of community organisation for the party. “We look forward to learning from his wisdom and experience.”

“The party will be in safe hands with him,” said Dr Shehla Yousafzai, another ANP youth wing member, who has just completed her FCPS in gynaecology and, coincidentally, helped deliver her new leader.

“I think we all should move to the next room as our eventual general secretary is crying,” said Aslam Kheshgi, a longtime party worker and candidate for provincial assembly, who lost three family members because of opposition to the local Taliban leaders.