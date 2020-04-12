93 new coronavirus cases detected on Sunday: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday while giving the daily update of coronavirus statistics in the province said that 93 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected during the 24 hours from his last address while two more patients had succumbed to the infection.

According to a statement issued from the Sindh CM’s House here on Sunday, the cases were spotted after 569 tests were conducted.

“The number of tests conducted so far comes to 13,309 while the tally of the positive cases has risen to 1,411,” said Shah.

The chief minister said that the death toll had reached 30 or 2.1 per cent of the total patients.

“However, the number of patients recovered during the last 24 hours is 18. So far, 389 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. The percentage of cured patients in terms of the total positive cases is 28 per cent,” he added.

Giving details of the patients, Shah said that at present 645 were in home isolation, 60 at Isolation Centers and 992 under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Talking about frequency of the age of the patients, he said that 71 patients were between 1 to 10 years, 118 between 11 to 20 years, 311 between 21 to 30 year, 260 between of 31 to 40 years, 196 of 41 to 50 years, 226 between 51 to 60 years, 152 between 61 to70 years, 47 between 71 to 80 years and five between 81 to 90 years.

“This shows that the people of every age are prone to the virus, therefore we all have to be careful in our movement and must maintain social distancing even at home,” he urged.

The chief minister also disclosed a new data under which he said 68.3 per cent male and 31.7 per cent female have been affected.

“The ratio shows that the male members have been affected more than the female because male members frequently go out of their homes and do not care of social distancing as has been advised by the experts,” he said, adding that male members are becoming carriers of the virus and bring it back to their homes.

The chief minister emphasised that the people of the province must maintain social distancing and observe the lockdown properly if they wished to return to normal life soon.