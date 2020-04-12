755 pilgrims shifted to homes from DG Khan quarantine facility

D.G. KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced that 755 pilgrims at the Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan quarantine centre have recovered from coronavirus and shifted back to their homes.

The pilgrims, including women and children, were permitted to leave for their homes after getting clearance from the health officials.

Taking to Twitter, CM Buzdar said the figure also includes 175 pilgrims who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

"755 Zaireen, including those 175 who tested positive earlier, have returned to their homes after full recovery. Only 74 Zaireen left in DGK quarantine, who are being looked after in the best possible manner," he said in a series of tweets.

“Local administration, police and health care professionals deserve appreciation for taking care of Zaireen in the best possible manner during these difficult times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday reported 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,464.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, of the total cases, 701 were detected among pilgrims at quarantine centres, while 758 among members of Tableeghi Jamaat.

Besides, 80 inmates and 925 citizens tested positive for the virus in the province. Thus far, 21 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported with 39 people recuperating from the contagion.