Using this time well

Due to the global emergency caused by coronavirus closed schools, colleges and universities. Children are getting bored and feeling alone in their homes they haven’t any activity. This is the time in which we can make our kids perform other activities. We can utilize our children’s time which is wasted by global crises. At this time, they have a lot of activities to do as well. They can do art works, improve their writing, improve reading skills and practice mathematics sums, learn grammar rules, read stories which are knowledgeable and funny which will make their mind fresh etc. Moreover, they can read the Holy Quran with translation which they can’t read on a daily basis. They can utilize their time in those activities which are beneficial for them.

Thus, they won’t be involved in any negative activity and will prevent from corona virus and their vacations will be helpful for them. It is rightly said that “Utilize your leisure before being Busy”.

FARIHA YOUSUF

Karachi