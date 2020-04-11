Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military’s media wing said seven terrorists were also killed during the operation.

31-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid, hailing from Abbotabad, and 23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah, belonging to Dera Ismail Khan, were martyred during the operation, which was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

On April 7, at least seven suspected terrorists were killed during IBOs conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand.

In a statement, the ISPR spokesperson had said that security forces had conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

According to the statement, security personnel raided Adal Khel village of South Waziristan and killed four terrorists who were trying to flee from the site. Seizure of arms and communication equipment was also made by the forces, it had added.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession, it had concluded.