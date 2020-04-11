Qaiser directs to hold committee meetings via video-link

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday directed to make special arrangements for holding meetings of Lower House committees via video-conferencing.

The decision is said to be aimed at making the non-legislative business of House functional and would facilitate the standing committees, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Parliamentary and Special Committees to conduct meetings through video-link.

The information technology wing of the National Assembly Secretariat has been mandated to provide required facilities in committee rooms of the Parliament House.

The decision of holding meetings through video-conferencing had been taken to control the spread of coronavirus.