Punjab IGP says DPOs, CPOs will be terminated if quarantined patients escape

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that if any patient from a quarantine centre escapes, the concerned district police officers (DPO) and city police officers (CPO) will be terminated from service.

A notification issued in this regard stated that all officers have been directed to submit daily reports to respective regional police officers (RPO) and the IGP. It also stated that these recommendations of strict action would be sent to the Establishment Division for approval.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also sent recommendations to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to extend the lockdown by one week to curb the spread of the virus. The final decision on this matter would be taken after necessary consultations and approval from the federal government.

It is worth noting here that the provincial government has sought selective lockdown after the original lockdown ends on April 14.