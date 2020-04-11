PML-N steps up political maneuvering, contacts Elahi

What appears to be a thaw in frosty ties in hopes of a joint front against the provincial government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) through its leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique approached Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to discuss Punjab’s political developments.

The meeting took place between the two sides at Elahi’s residence on Saturday. Khawaja brothers, who were recently released on bail, thanked Elahi for issuing PML-N MPAs Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Rafique’s production orders.

The Khawaja duo reportedly thanked Elahi for “acting like a lion” in issuing the production orders despite the pressure. “The PML-N didn’t do this when my son Moonis Elahi was incarcerated,” complained Elahi reportedly.

The meeting, which lasted for three hours between the three individuals, took place reportedly after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif gave permission to the Khawaja brothers to meet Elahi.

According to reports, the meeting discussed a recent report on the sugar crisis that implicated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s right-hand Jahangir Khan Tareen.

This meeting followed a telephonic conversation between PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and senior PTI leader Aleem Khan on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed fast-changing political scenario, especially in Punjab. According to reports, Aleem Khan had contacted Sanaullah “to discuss some important issues”.

“PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah immediately informed PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif about this political development who has told him to wait until he gives him directives in this respect,” the report had said.

Sanaullah had claimed that some PTI members from Punjab were also in contact with PML-N and added that Aleem Khan had the support of several ruling party MPAs.

“It is too early to say that PML-N and disgruntled PTI’s group led by Aleem Khan will put in efforts to bring in-house change in Punjab because our party has a principled stance in this respect,” he had commented on a potential joint front against the ruling PTI.