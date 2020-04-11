PIMS decides against reopening OPDs amid coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday decided against opening its out-patient departments (OPDs) despite orders from the federal capital’s administration, owing to fear of coronavirus spread.

According to sources, a meeting of the hospital’s consultants and head of the departments (HoDs) agreed to continue the closure of all the OPD services in the hospital for another month.

“Allowing the operations at the OPDs could risk an outbreak of the virus,” the meeting noted.

The sources while quoting participants of the meeting said that the emergency department of the PIMS hospital was playing an effective role in treating patients while telemedicine centre at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) was also performing well to advise citizens on various diseases.