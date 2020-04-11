No discrimination in disbursement of ration bags, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Ehsaas Programme was introduced to extend financial assistance to the 12 million families and they would be given Rs12,000 in a lump sum for three months.

In a video message along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, the foreign minister said that the programme was above politics was heading forward successfully.

Similarly, the Punjab government would also provide financial assistance to 2.5 million deserving families under the “Insaf Imdad Programme”.

Moreover, Qureshi said, in his “personal capacity” he was also distributing ration bags among masses in the constituencies NA-156 and NA-157, adding, the government has devised a comprehensive plan for the distribution of the ration bags. The Tiger Force volunteers will disburse these ration bags without any discrimination.

Initially, the volunteers identified deserving families at the union council and ward level and now the ration was being distributed during night hours therefore not to hurt the self respect of any citizen, the FM maintained.

He said the data of Tiger Force of the both constituencies had also been shared with Prime Minister’s Tiger Force team. However, he urged the youngsters to get registered in case someone else wished to join Tiger Force.

Qureshi informed that some 820,000 youngsters had registered themselves with Tiger Force by April 10, adding after noticing response of youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan enhanced date of the registration for another five days.

Qureshi stated that the Tiger Force would help in offering meal, medicines and other facilities to masses in case of any strict lockdown situation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi also spoke and stated that daily wagers and labourers were the most affected segments due to lockdown. He thanked people who helped in delivery of Ration among masses.